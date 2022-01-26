Top 10 Most Valuable Brands 2022

The iPhone maker, Apple Inc., has once again topped the list of the world's 10 most valuable brands following a 35% increase to $355.1 billion, according to Brand Finance’s latest report.

The report that was released on Wednesday sheds the light on the most valuable brands and the strongest brands worldwide.

Although Apple ranked first as the most valuable brand, the Chinese social media thriving channel, TikTok, was named the world's fastest growing brand, with an outstanding 215% growth.

When it comes to the world's strongest brands, the Chinese app, WeChat, remains the world's strongest brand with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score 93.3 out of 100, and a corresponding AAA+ rating.

In the Middle East and Africa region, the Saudi oil giant, Aramco, has retained the title of the region’s most valuable brand with a brand value of $43.6 billion. The second place in this list was won by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) that achieved 19% brand value growth to $12.8 billion. The region's strongest brand though was UAE's Etisalat with a score of 89.2 out of 100 and a corresponding AAA rating.

Here are the world's top 10 most valuable brands:

1. Apple Inc. - USA

2. Amazon - USA

3. Google - USA

4. Microsoft - USA

5. Walmart - USA

6. Samsung - South Korea

7. Facebook - USA

8. ICBC - China

9. Huawei - China

10. Verizon - USA

Here are the world's top 10 strongest brands:

1. WeChat - China

2. Coca-Cola - USA

3. Google - USA

4. YouTube - USA

5. Naver - South Korea

6. Sberbank of Russia - Russia

7. Ferrari - Italy

8. Amazon - USA

9. Deloitte - USA

10. Pepsi - USA