Top 10 Richest Footballers in the World

When we want to talk about the richest footballers in the world, names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi pop in our heads. But you’d be surprised to know that neither of them tops the list of the 10 richest footballers in the world this year.

To avoid any confusion here, we’d like to clarify that this list isn’t about the highest-paid footballers in 2021. It’s about the richest footballers regardless of their salaries from the football clubs and endorsement deals.

Without further ado, here are the 10 richest footballers in the world in 2021:

10. Eden Hazard - Net Worth of $100.00 Million

The Belgian Real Madrid football player, Eden Hazard, is the tenth richest footballer among the world's top ten richest footballers in the world in 2021 with a net worth of $100 million.

Hazard, who has played for Chelsea, was once the highest-paid player in the club when he earned an annual salary of $15.4 million.

Today, Hazard’s weekly salary with Real Madrid is over £550,000 per week.

9. Mesut Ozil - Net Worth of $120 Million

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid player, Mesut Ozil is the ninth richest footballer among his peers with a net worth of $120 million.

What helped Ozil be among the richest footballers in the world is not only his hefty salaries, but his sponsorship contracts as well. His endorsements include Adidas, Beats Electronics, Mercedes-Benz.

Today, the German player plays as an attacking midfielder for the Turkish football club Fenerbahçe.

8. Andres Iniesta - Net Worth of $123.00 Million

The former Barcelona’s midfield maestro, Andres Iniesta, ranks eighth in this list with a net worth of $123 million.

The Spanish football player no longer plays for the Spanish national team, but he plays for the Japanese football club Vissel Kobe with a weekly salary worth over $600,000.

7. Paul Pogba - Net Worth of $125.00 Million

The French Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, ranks seventh among the richest footballers in the world with a net worth of $125 million.

Pogba was once the most expensive football player in the world when he rejoined Manchester United from Juventus for a fee of €105 million in 2016.

Today, Pogba’s weekly salary in Manchester United is worth over £290,000.

6. Gareth Bale - Net Worth of $150.00 Million

The Welsh Real Madrid winger, Gareth Bale, is the sixth richest footballer in the world with a net worth of $150 million.

Bale's contract with Real Madrid earned him £15 million annually.

And what added to his wealth is his various endorsement deals, including his deals with Adidas, EA Sports, Lucozade, BT Sport, Nissan Motor, Konami and Foot Locker.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Net Worth of $195.00 Million

The Swedish A.C. Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ranks fifth among the richest footballers in the world this year with a net worth of $195 million.

The talented football player has also played for other elite football clubs in Europe, including Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris-Saint Germain(PSG), and Manchester United.

Today, Ibrahimovic earns an annual salary worth €3.5 million. In addition, he also has several endorsement deals worth over $10 million per year, including Nike, Microsoft Xbox, Nivea, Samsung, and Volvo.

4. Neymar Jr - Net Worth of $200.0 Million

The Brazilian young football player, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, is the fourth richest football player with a net worth of $200 million.

According to Forbes, the PSG football player is the sixth highest-paid athlete in the world in 2021, with an earning of $95.0 million.

The former Barcelona player doesn’t only rely on his salaries for a living, he also depends on his endorsement deals that add around $25 million to his income.

Neymar’s endorsement deals include Panasonic, Air Jordan, L’Oreal or Gillette and his latest contract with Puma after ending his endorsement with Nike.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo - Net Worth of $500.00 Million

The Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and captains the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the third richest football player among his peers with a net worth of $500 million.

According to Forbes’ recent reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is the third highest-paid athlete in the world behind Lionel Messi, with an annual earning of $120 million.

In addition to the bulky salaries he earned with the various European football clubs he played with, C. Ronaldo’s endorsement deals contributed a lot to his net worth.

2. Lionel Messi - Net Worth of $600.00 Million

The Argentine PSG football player, Lionel Messi, is the world’s second richest footballer with a net worth of $600 million.

According to Forbes, Lionel Messi is the second highest-paid athlete in the world in 2021 with an annual earning of $130 million.

In addition to his salaries, Messi’s endorsement deals played a huge role in building his wealth. His deals include big brands such as Gatorade, Adidas, Huawei, Lay’s, Mastercard, Pepsi, Hawkers Gatorade and Ooredoo.

1. Faiq Bolkiah - Net worth of $20.00 Billion

The former Leicester City football player, Faiq Bolkiah, is believed to be the richest baller in the world with a net worth of $20 billion!

Unlike the other football players, Bolkiah’s wealth was not created by his football career. Fraiq Bolkiah is a prince whose uncle is the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah.

Today, Bolkiah plays as a midfielder for Portuguese club Marítimo B and the Brunei national team.