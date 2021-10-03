Top 10 Richest Men in the World in 2021

When it comes to the world’s richest men, there are specific names that always make it in that list.
Today, we share with you the world’s 10 richest men according to Forbes. And you’d be surprised to know that Bezos is not leading it.
-
Elon Musk (Net worth: $199.8 billion as of 3rd of October 2021)
Known for having founded Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, Musk has deservedly gained a reputation as the businessman who introduces brand new ideas with incredible enthusiasm and confidence. As if today, Musk is the world’s richest man on Earth with a net worth of $199.8 billion. However, the competition on this ranking between him and Jeff Bezos is endless and Bezos might take over tomorrow!
- Jeff Bezos (Net worth: $191.4 billion as of 3rd of October 2021) From running a simple e-commerce website in his garage in 1994, to becoming the one of the world’s richest billionaires in 2021. Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, has been dominating the world’s richest men for a while now, and as of today, his net worth is valued at $191.4 billion. Bezos has been Amazon’s CEO until July 5th 2021 where he announced his resignation as Amazon’s CEO and becoming the executive chairman. Bezos owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company that is developing rockets for commercial use.
- Bernard Arnault & family (Net worth: $175.8 billion as of 3rd of October 2021) If you think Bernard Arnault is only overseeing the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, then “you know nothing John Snow”. In reality, Bernard Arnault runs a conglomerate of 70 brands including Louis Vuitton, Sephora, Dior and much more. In January 2021, LVMH sealed the biggest luxury brand acquisition deal by acquiring American jeweler Tiffany & Co for $15.8 billion.
- Bill Gates (Net worth: $129.7 billion as of 3rd of October 2021) He’s best known for co-founding Microsoft in 1975. But what many don’t know is that Bill Gates chairs the world’s largest private charitable foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. To date, Gates has donated $35.8 billion worth of Microsoft stock to the Gates Foundation.
- Mark Zuckerberg (Net worth: $122.7 billion as of 3rd of October 2021) Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, ranks 5th on world’s richest men this year with a net worth of $122.7 billion as of today. Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard in 2004 at the age of 19 for students to match names with photos of classmates. Today, Facebook is the biggest social media network in the world. In December 2015, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged to donate 99% of their Facebook stake over their lifetimes.
- Larry Ellison (Net worth: $117.9 billion as of 3rd of October 2021) Oracle’s cofounder, chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison, ranks 6th on this list with a net worth of $117.9 as of today. Ellison stepped down as Oracle CEO in 2014 after 37 years of holding on to this position. He joined Tesla’s board in December 2018, after purchasing 3 million Tesla shares.
- Larry Page (Net worth: $116.9 billion as of 3rd of October 2021) Larry Page is best known for co-founding Google in 1998 with his classmate Sergy Brin. Page stepped down as CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, in December 2019 but remained a board member and a controlling shareholder. Page is a founding investor in space exploration company, Planetary Resources, and he’s also funding “flying car” startups, Kitty Hawk and Opener.
- Sergey Brin (Net worth: $112.7 billion as of 3rd of October 2021) The co-founder of Google ranks 8th on this list with a net worth of $112.7 billion. In December 2019, Sergey Brin stepped down as president of Alphabet, yet he remained a controller shareholder and a board member. Brin is reportedly funding a high-tech airship project.
- Warren Buffet (Net worth: $100.1 billion as of 3rd of October 2021) Warren Buffet is considered one of the most successful investors of all time. He runs the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate that owns more than 60 companies. Buffet bought his first stock at the age of 11 and started filing taxes at the age of 13! Buffet has pledged to donate over 99% of his wealth.
- Mukesh Ambani (Net worth: $97 billion as of 3rd of October 2021) India’s richest man who chairs and runs the Indian empire Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, is the only person of color in this list. Reliance was founded as a small textile manufacturer in 1966, and today Reliance industries has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail.
