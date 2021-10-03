Top 10 Richest Men in the World in 2021

Elon Musk (Net worth: $199.8 billion as of 3rd of October 2021)

Source: Shutterstock

Known for having founded Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, Musk has deservedly gained a reputation as the businessman who introduces brand new ideas with incredible enthusiasm and confidence. As if today, Musk is the world’s richest man on Earth with a net worth of $199.8 billion. However, the competition on this ranking between him and Jeff Bezos is endless and Bezos might take over tomorrow!