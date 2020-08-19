Top 10 University Majors to Aim for in the Next 10 Years in the GCC

As we approach the back to school season, many people are now either applying for university programs or preparing themselves to make changes on their choices, wondering which majors are the best, not only according to their personal preferences and skills but also job market needs in the next few decades.

For some people, receiving an education and having a better understanding of the world are the ultimate goals of enrolling in a university program. However, many others think of university degrees as tickets that grant them access to a better professional career and consequently a better future. This is why many people are constantly interested in learning about the degrees most needed in the near future.

Generally speaking, the world is increasingly interested in practical applied sciences, especially unconventional ones that didn't exist a decade or two ago.

Aeronautics and aviation technology, pharmacology, health technology, and many others are now among the top highlighted majors by educational advisors, due to the growing need for professionals in these sectors worldwide. But how about our part of the world?

Recently, many countries in the region have been announcing new university programs dedicated to developing skills in areas that have not yet attracted Arab students, especially ones that meet development policies and goals set by these countries.

For example, Emirati efforts to join the race for space inaugurated recently by sending the Hope mission to Mars last month coincided with UAE universities announcing several BSc and MA degrees in Astrophysics and Space Sciences.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision celebrated over the last two years includes recommendations of some of the needed university programs so students make informed decisions as to what to study for their university degrees.

The following are the top 10 university majors that are expected to have the brightest future, at least for the next 10 years, if not more;

1. Artificial Intelligence - AI

In the age of tech innovation and robotics, nothing makes more sense than studying the core science that stands behind all smart gadgets and tools we're constantly impressed with.

2. Renewable Energy

Years of warning about climate change have successfully shifted the interest of millions of people towards renewable, clean, and reliable sources of energy other than fossil fuel ones. In our region, there is great potential for solar energy that is becoming increasingly more affordable.

3. Environmental sciences

Similar to the growing interest in renewable energy being a result of organized work advocating against global warming, the world is also clearly interested in developing our understanding of the physical, chemical, and biological aspects that explain the different processes that take place on our planet, so we can better preserve its resources and protect the ecosystem for longer times.

4. Agriculture

Due to the severely dry weather and extensive masses of unproductive-desert in our region, agriculture has been a challenge for decades. However, thanks to advanced tools and high-tech, there is a growing potential for agriculture so countries in the region can achieve some levels of food security.

5. Health Sciences

Just as it did for several decades now, health sciences continue to be amongst the top needed majors as shortages of professionals in these fields are still reported, in a world growing its population by 1.1% every year.

6. Cybersecurity Sciences

Don't you agree that future wars will take place online rather than in actual geographical spaces? As countries prepare their "cyber armies" to combat those of the enemies, there is a growing need to tackle the advancements in the science of cybersecurity.

Professionals with cybersecurity degrees will be able to work as security analysts, incident responders, or network defenders.

7. Nuclear Engineering

The growing need for sustainable energy sources has urged many countries to consider developing nuclear systems. The study of the processes and the tools incorporated into building nuclear energy systems is now in high demand.

8. Health Economics

Nowhere in the world are healthcare systems and their affordability not part of daily conversations, especially in the world still struggling to cope with a pandemic that has highlighted the need for better management of health services and the resources allocated into developing and maintaining them.

9. Preventive Medicine

Even prior to COVID-19, the world is increasingly more aware of health issues, disabilities, and diseases that could have been prevented by following or avoiding certain lifestyles.

10. Information Technology - IT

Tens of university programs are gradually stemming out of the very broad study known for years as Information technology, as high-tech gets more and more specific and its branches get more sophisticated.

Computer engineering, networking and telecommunications, management of database and information systems are all examples of many other degrees that can be obtained by IT enthusiasts looking forward to a better career future.

Which of these programs are available in your country? Do you think high schools are providing students with enough resources to help guide them into studying some of these majors?