Top 10 Youngest Billionaires In 2022

If you were to name some of the world's wealthiest people, you'd probably be able to mention a few business people who have been known to the world for many years, due to decades of work that made them the wealth they have. But what about the youngest billionaires in the world? Can you name any?

Even though there are only 2,668 billionaires in our world today, according to Forbes's latest numbers, some of the world's richest people are quite young, and some are teenagers who have not yet embarked on professional careers, thanks to inheritance.

In the article, we shed light on some of the youngest billionaires in our world and try to explore the source of their fortunes, according to Forbes findings and listed from the youngest to the oldest;

The World’s Youngest Billionaires

1. Kevin David Lehmann

Germany - $2.4 billion

Kevin David Lehmann ranks first among the world's youngest billionaires. He was born in 2003 to Günther Lehmann, the owner of the German drug store Drogeriemarkt, from which he inherited his $2.4 billion, around 50% of his father's stakes at the drugstore.

2. Alexandra Andresen

Norway - $1.3 billion

In 2016, Alexandra Andresen became the world's youngest billionaire at the age of 19, a rank she kept for three consecutive years.

She gained her wealth when her father, a leading industrialist transferred a whopping 42.2% of his wealth to her while he gave a similar amount to her sister.

Alexandra's father is Johan Henrik Andresen, the founder of Norway's leading finance, real estate, and business company, Ferd.

3. Pedro Franceschi

Brazil - $1.5 billion

In Brazil, we can see the world's youngest self-made billionaire. Pedro Franceschi, 25, is the co-founder and co-CEO of Brex, the fintech startup and only entered the billionaires club at the beginning of 2022.

4. Wang Zelong

China - $1.5 billion

From Brazil to Asia's richest billionaire, the Chinese 25-years old whose fortune was a result of stakes in CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide and Lomon Billions Group.

5. Henrique Dubugras

Brazil - $1.5 billion

Back to Brazil to name the other CEO of Fintech startup, Brex, who's also acquired a $1.5 billion wealth.

6. Katharina Andresen

Norway - $1.3 billion

Similar to her sister, Alexandra who was mentioned in the 2nd rank on this list, Katharina received another 42.2% of Johan Henrik Andresen's wealth.

7. Austin Russell

United States - $1.6 billion

The 27-year old CEO of Luminar Technologies was once the world's youngest self-made billionaire, after his company Luminar went public.

Luminar is specialized in manufacturing lidar and machine perception technologies, used mostly in autonomous cars.

8. Ryan Breslow

United States - $2 billion

In 2014, Ryan Breslow founded payment startup Bolt, which generated billions of dollars, making him the world's 8th youngest billionaire.

27-years old Ryan Breslow stepped down as Bolt's CEO and is now an executive chairman.

9. Gary Wang

United States - $5.9 billion

It was the cryptocurrency exchange FTX that made Gary Wang one of the richest young billionaires only at the age of 28.

10. Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Norway - $4.5 billion

The tenth youngest billionaire in the world today is a 28-years old fish farmer whose business Salmar ASA is among the world's biggest producers of salmon.

However, Gustav Magnar Witzoe is not exactly self-made, as he had received stakes from his father, the founder, in 2013.