Top 5 Crypto Exchanges in MENA

Picking the right crypto exchange is a very important step to ensure the safety of your investments. A crypto exchange is a business that provides a marketplace in which users can buy, sell, and trade their crypto assets in exchange for fiat money or other cryptocurrencies.

Things to Consider Before Opting for Crypto Exchanges

So basically it’s the place where you transfer money from your bank account to convert it to Bitcoin or any other altcoin. There are a lot of crypto exchanges out there so you should check a few things like transaction fees, and geographical restrictions for support purposes, founders, the variety of cryptocurrencies offered and security of the platform.

Without any further ado, here are our very hand-picked 5 of the best crypto exchanges that allow you to buy Bitcoin and other altcoins in the MENA region.

Top 5 Crypto Exchanges

BitOasis

UAE-based BitOasis is considered to be the oldest, largest, and most trusted cryptocurrency platform in the MENA region. Established in 2015 by Ola Doudin and Daniel Robenek, BitOasis is the first regulated crypto exchange to operate in the region.

Pros:

It is regulated by UAE

Allows MENA users to deposits and withdrawals with crypto.

Allows buying crypto with a debit or credit card.

Supports crypto-to-crypto trading for altcoins against BTC, including these trading pairs: (ETH/BTC), (XRP/BTC), (LTC/BTC), (ZEC/BTC), (BCH/BTC), (ETC/BTC)

Cons:

It only supports 6 countries to deposit with fiat money, which are the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

High exchange rates if you use USD

Bank cards are only accepted from GCC

You can only buy a maximum of 2,000 AED using your debit, credit card

You can only trade crypto coins against AED

Supports limited options of cryptocurrencies

CoinMENA

CoinMENA is a Bahrain-based Sharia-compliant crypto exchange founded by Dina Samaan and Talal Tabaa in 2020. It is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). CoinMENA allows MENA users to buy, sell, store, and receive digital assets safely and securely, as well as deposit and withdraw in local currency.

Pros:

Regulated Officially and licensed digital asset operator by the Central Bank of Bahrain

Sharia Compliant and is certified by the Shariyah Review Bureau

Zero trading fee

Traders cab deposit, trade, and withdraw in their respective local currencies

Cons:

Supports only GCC countries so far

Offers only 5 cryptocurrencies

CEX IO

Founded in 2013 by Oleksandr Lutskevych, the UK-based crypto exchange was among the first ones to offer fiat-to-crypto transactions with card payments and bank transfers to clients around the world.

Pros:

Multiple payment methods: Visa, MasterCard, bank transfer (SWIFT, SEPA, ACH, Faster Payments), cryptocurrency

Reasonable fees

Dedicated support via email, phone, and live chat around the clock to answer your questions at any time

Complies with the legal requirements of the countries where it functions

Supports trading of around 200 crypto markets

Cons:

Not MENA focused

Requires $20 minimum for card deposits

Might lack crypto options



Rain

Founded in 2019 by Changpeng Zhao, the Bahrain-based Rain is a reputable crypto exchange that is GCC-focused and operates in Oman, The UAE, and Saudi Arabia among others.

Pros:

You can buy crypto with a Credit or Debit Card

Allows local currencies licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain

Cons:

Only serves in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

Only supports 4 main cryptocurrencies High fees High buying limits ​

Binance

Founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao, Binance is the most popular crypto exchange among traders and considered the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange in terms of the daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies as it spans an entire ecosystem by itself. Binance's headquarters are at Cayman Islands; Mahé, Seychelles.

Pros:

Supports the widest range of coins and tokens among all exchanges

Fast transactions

Lowest fees

Cons: