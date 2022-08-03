One of the excellent ways to follow crypto-related trends is through influencers. Keeping up with crypto influencers, especially those who actually influence the industry, can help you get more knowledge about this complex, constantly-evolving area of finance.

Even while we have news and articles about cryptocurrency, how it operates, and the most recent market developments, these may not include insightful information on the sector. The internet has enabled thought leaders and pioneers in the crypto space to share their market insights and opinions with a global audience, enabling investors and those looking to jump on the crypto train to stay up to date on all things crypto.

These crypto influencers on our list aren't your typical Twitter or YouTube creators. These are men and women who have invested time and effort, specialized in various sectors of the industry, and did research to comprehend the underlying technology and industry. As a result, they analyze this information and provide it to their social media followers in an easy-to-understand and digestible fashion.

With no further ado, here are the top 5 crypto influencers you should be following for more insights about the industry!

Top 5 Crypto Influencers to Follow in 2022

Vitalik Buterin - @VitalikButerin

Arguably the most famous person on this list, the co-founder of Ethereum and one of the youngest crypto billionaires in the world, Vitalik Buterin, is a great start to any list of influential cryptocurrency figures.

Buterin, who is well-known for his work in Ethereum, has also contributed as a writer and developer to the Bitcoin community. Additionally, he is a co-founder of Bitcoin Magazine, another website on our directory.

Changpeng Zhao - @cz_binance

Most known for creating the world's largest crypto exchange by market cap, Binance, when it comes to blockchain-related topics, Zhao clearly knows what he's talking about, and he has a fantastic sense of humor, making him an influencer worth following.

Michael Saylor - @saylor

Michael Saylor is a cryptocurrency influencer to watch if you follow Bitcoin attentively.

With over 2.4 million Twitter followers, you can be sure he's a reliable source of information. In addition, he is the CEO of MicroStrategy and holds over 40 patents.

The fourth influencer on our list of those who can significantly impact the crypto industry is perhaps one of the most-known Arab women in the typical male-centric crypto world -and crypto influencers list- recently is Dina Samaan who is making headlines as the co-Founder and Managing Director of CoinMENA, the fastest growing crypto exchange in MENA.

Stemming from her belief that crypto is the future of money and business, Dina followed her passion and leveraged her years of experience in the crypto field to share insights about the fast-growing crypto market, her vision for the industry, express her opinions on governance, regulation, and a range of other crypto related issues. She's a must-follow when it comes to crypto in MENA.

Dan Held - @danheld

Next up is Dan Held who is currently Trust Machines' marketing director and a Kraken brand advocate. He was previously the Director of Growth Marketing at Kraken, one of the world's largest and best-known cryptocurrency exchanges. He is a serial crypto entrepreneur with over ten years of experience in five Bitcoin firms.

Even though he isn’t as well known as CZ or Buterin, he was one of the early investors In his spare time, he has become one of the most well-known Bitcoin advocates, with over 750,000 social media followers.