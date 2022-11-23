Before you jump into the collecting or investing in NFTs frenzy, you will need an NFT wallet. Because of the NFTs industry's rapid growth, bonafide NFTs collectors now have access to hundreds of wallets, each with its own set of tools and features.

Source: Shutterstock

They provide NFT users with verifiable proof of ownership and authenticity within blockchains. NFTs represent both physical and digital assets such as artwork and property. To help smooth the decision-making process of the top “new-age” investment, here are a few of the best NFT wallets currently on the market.

Top 5 crypto wallets for NFTs

Metamask

Metamask is not just a crypto wallet, it is your gateway to blockchain apps and to web3 sites such as NFT marketplaces also, in the simplest yet most secure way to connect. Trusted by over 21 million users worldwide, Metamask is available as a browser extension and as a mobile app, MetaMask equips you with a key vault, secure login, token wallet, and token exchange— basically, everything you need to manage your digital assets online.

Also, it provides users with insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. Additionally, Metamask makes it simple to create multiple addresses, allowing you to hold your NFTs at a different address from your cryptocurrency or create a single address for each NFT you buy.

If you need to swap currencies in order to purchase an NFT, Metamask has a built-in swap feature. You can also limit how much you pay in gas fees, though there is a chance that the transaction will fail. If you need to use a different blockchain, Metamask supports other platforms.

Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet, known as the most trusted and secure crypto wallet, allows you to benefit from a great trading experience while also keeping your crypto safe from hackers and scammers.

Also, no forms or selfies are required for this wallet, and you can trade cryptocurrency in under five minutes. With support for 53 blockchains and over 1 million assets. Trust Wallet, like other wallets, includes a dApp browser for finding NFT marketplaces, making it simple to buy NFTs within the wallet. It also has an exchange feature built in that allows users to easily swap currencies so that they have the necessary token to exchange for the NFTs they want to purchase.

Binance Wallet

The Binance NFT wallet can be installed as a browser extension. It has a simple and straightforward interface. Your token wallet is where you can exchange your cryptocurrency assets. It securely connects your bank account to gain access to its NFT wallet offer.

Binance is one of the most secure wallets, and a user's lost password can be quickly recovered by entering their email address and phone number. It is the best NFT wallet for smart contracts and dApp integration. If you already use Binance, you can switch to its NFT platform with a single click.

Crypto.com

Crypto.com is a sophisticated NFT platform with a wide range of NFT art. It is the best NFT wallet, with a dedicated NFT gallery where users can view digital assets from the market. NFTs from Ethereum and Crypto.org are supported by Crypto.com.

NFTs can be received and sent on Ethereum. Crypto.com allows you to earn money from your NFT by opening a savings account that earns interest based on the deal and length of time you choose, cementing its position as one of the best NFT wallets in 2022. It includes a social media extension that allows you to generate images and share them on your preferred platforms.

Ledger Nano X

Considered one of the best affordable wallets on the list, Ledger Nano X is the most secure wallet to HODL crypto as well as NFTs. It supports a wider variety of coins with the biggest capacity among other wallets – you can install up to 100 apps at the same time: including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and more than 1,800 different tokens.

Nano X is very mobile friendly also making it the perfect hardware wallet for managing your crypto on the go. It connects to your phone with Bluetooth and has a large screen for ease of use. Ledger markets allow you to trade the best NFT collectibles and cryptocurrencies.