Top 5 Hiring Problems And How To Solve Them

The more job seekers complain about the unavailability of jobs, the more employers and hirers bemoan their unemployability. If you do not have any hiring experience, you might think that getting the right man for the job is as easy as mouthing “you are hired,” interestingly it is more than that.





Only a few job seekers know how to utilize professional resume-writing services to give them an edge over fellow competition which is often a big challenge for hirers.

There are several other recruiting problems that companies face, especially in the HR (Human Resources) department and we have highlighted some of them and their solutions below. Check them out.

Getting the right man for the job

It is surprising that with the number of graduates that have been churned out yearly, companies still have hiring issues. Vacancies always exist, but the right candidate to fill up those spots is the challenge that stares most HR companies in the face. The question most people ask is, who is responsible?

The HR firms who are unable to sift through the chaff to find the “right man” or, the elusive candidate who fails to get the attention of the potential employers. The consequence of this is that companies now employ available candidates instead of the desirable ones.

The solution

The solution to this HR challenge is quite easy if the individuals involved know what to do when the time for hiring comes. Sadly, some companies are guilty of making the requirements for the position in their ads quite ambiguous which in turn confuses rather than convinces the right candidate.

The solution to getting the square peg in the square hole is by ensuring that all the requirements in the advertorial are clear, and if application forms are used, the questions asked should be concise.

Cost of hiring

Getting the right man for the job is great, but one factor that most companies often fail to take into consideration is that it takes resources to get a person of invaluable resource. Hiring costs about 15-20 percent of an employee’s salary, and this is what makes hiring a “cross that is heavy to bear” for most HR firms or companies.

In some cases, there is also the issue of hiring multiple staff in the event of a mass exodus of the staff. While it is almost impossible to prevent an employee from leaving a company’s employ, there is a solution to this, however. Check this approach out.

The solution

Great companies and brilliant HR teams know that the best way to protect yourself from the effect of the enormous cost of hiring new employees is by keeping the old ones.

According to a Harvard business review, when staffs are respected and appreciated, they have nothing but positive memories which is an advantage for a company. When the goals of an organization are in sync with the goals of a worker, it inspires loyalty and dedication.

Competition from rivals

If you are an HR agent or agency looking for the newest kid to fill up a new position or looking for a replacement for retiring staff, have it at the back of your mind that you will have competitors. The more skilled the potential employee is, the more the demand for them by higher-paying rivals or companies with pedigree.

This situation often poses a challenge, and it requires strategic action on the part of the HR team to deliver the result. So what can companies do to rectify this anomaly? Check out our solution to this.

The solution

To solve this, companies need to ask specific questions. These questions could be anything like, how attractive is our pay? How attractive is our health insurance, and if the company has perks, what the perks have as an edge when compared with other competitors? If answers to this question are provided, then it is possible to lure any employee. Potential staffs can always want to be treated right, which means recruiters can use this to their advantage.

Interest but no Application

Companies often get several interested candidates that visit their websites or check their online advertorials; sadly, that is where the interest stops. As a human resource company or department, this occurrence could be very worrisome, according to top human resource experts, this could be the fault of the department in charge.

As a recruiter Knowing what not to include in your advertorial can be the key to arousing more than casual interest from a potential employee. Knowing what to include can also have a beneficial effect if done right.

The solution

It appears that in talking about this problem, we have also mentioned the solution; however, this shouldn’t dissuade the reader as there are other solutions. When drafting or sending out applications, Human Resource companies should avoid the use of discriminatory languages as they tend to affect the selection process.

Several advertising campaigns are filled with jargon in a bid to fill up space or sound professional. Companies should tone down on phrases, languages, and expressions that might be easy to understand by their staff but hard to understand by the public.

How to source for talent

According to the underground recruiter, 46% of talent leaders claim how difficult it is to source for talent. Sourcing might look good on paper, but it is one of the challenges faced by agencies in charge of sourcing and employing new staff. Although there are many measures to adopt, most agencies are often handicapped because they lack the knowledge, resource or the reach to get the best hands or to get a “good enough” hand for the job. Is there a solution to this? Yes, there is.

The solution

Sourcing for real talent might be tough, but if recruiters can follow the few approaches listed below, they can get the best of staff with the least of effort. Recruitment agencies can explore the power of online communities or job boards located in institutions or even organize job fairs. If all else fails, they can also use social listings on social media sites like LinkedIn, Twyla, etc.

In conclusion, hiring has many problems; incidentally, each of these problems has its solutions. Which means that both hirers and job seekers can eventually solve the most significant challenge they face- the challenge of employment.