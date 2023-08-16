ALBAWABA- Nowadays women are taking leading roles in all aspects of life More than ever. We’re seeing more women as parliamentarians, CEOs, state heads, prime ministers, businesswomen and entrepreneurs.

Women are playing a key role in the prosperity and advancement of their country.

Here is a list of the Top 5 Powerful Emirati Businesswomen

1. Hana Al Rostamani

Hana Al Rostamani has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. She has recently got the title of Group Head of Personal Banking in FAB and before Head of the Consumer Banking Group at FGB since 2014.

2. Raja Easa Al Gurg

Raja is the Managing Director and Vice Chairperson of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group. which is one of the biggest conglomerates in the Middle East. The group consists of 27 companies ranging from retail to construction to a metal foundry. She is also president of the Dubai Business Women Council and works to improve female entrepreneurship in the U.A.E. She also serves as a board member at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Women’s Association and HSBC Middle East. She was the first Emirati woman to be appointed to the board of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited.

3. Maryam Al Suwaidi

Maryam Al Suwaidi was appointed CEO of SCA by a federal decree on October 10, 2021, becoming the first woman to occupy this position in the GCC. On September 19, 2021, the Financial Action Task Force accredited Al Suwaidi as an assessor expert in evaluating anti-money laundering and terrorism financing systems, which made her the first Emirati woman to receive this recognition. In 2021, SCA issued 13 new legislative decisions and reviewed and prepared 79 administrative decisions. In October 2022, SCA participated in GITEX Technology Week, where it presented four innovative electronic systems, including its “Tafaul” platform and “Mersal” system.

4. Raja Al Mazrouei

Raja Al Mazrouei became a board member at ECI in January 2022 and became managing director in November 2022. In January 2023, she also assumed the acting CEO role. She has over 20 years of experience in the financial services and technology sectors. ECI, the U.A.E.’s federal export credit company, is currently in a transitional phase to support the U.A.E.'s national economic diversification goals. Al Mazrouei previously held the role of EVP of DIFC FinTech Hive.

5. Aisha Bin Bishr

Aisha Bin Bishr assumed her current role in December 2020. Before joining Emaar Development, she was a non-executive director at Emaar Properties and the founding general director at Smart Dubai, where she led the creation of the Smart City Index—the first benchmark for smart city implementation in cooperation with ITU and the UN. Bin Bishr is also a board member at Arab Financial Services and the University of Wollongong in Dubai.