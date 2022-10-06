The crypto portfolio tracker allows you to manage various portfolios and track the live performance of your favorite cryptocurrencies with many powerful tools and charts across all wallets, exchanges, platforms, and blockchains.

If you are looking for apps to help you stay on top of price movements and you will never miss an opportunity, here is a list of the greatest crypto portfolio trackers apps to check out!

Top 7 Crypto Portfolio Tracker Apps 2022

CoinStats

iOS/Android

Ideal for: regular day traders, and applicable to both individuals and corporations.

With CoinStats, you can set up your account in a few clicks and manage all your crypto, DeFi, and NFTs directly from CoinStats.

It offers extensive crypto support, with over 8000 cryptocurrencies, 26 exchanges, and 34 wallets. It also offers thorough statistics and transaction information for previous transactions. The charting tools assist users in forecasting and gaining insights into future crypto price changes. CoinStats collects crypto news from over 40 sources and brings personalised news in your feed.

BlockFolio (now FTX)

iOS/Android

Best for traders and investors, both individuals and corporations.

Users may view their investments across hundreds of exchanges, including Coinbase and Kraken, using the Blockfolio portfolio tracking software. You can also purchase and sell through various exchanges while using the tracking application, depending on your location.

It allows customers to set up price notifications. Signal, an intelligence tool, offers users useful trade data and information. View profit and loss for your portfolio maintained on different exchanges, as well as track prices for over 10,000 cryptocurrencies, in just a few clicks.

Delta

iOS/Android

Ideal for ICO investors and holders.

Delta is a direct competitor to Blockfolio, with support for over three thousand crypto assets and 300 crypto exchanges and stock exchanges from all over the world. It also keeps track of trade fees. However, they also provide ICO support services, allowing customers to add their favorite coins even if no exchange supports them.

The tracker app enables ICO and token launching organizations to provide notifications of forthcoming token and ICO launches to app users. This app also helps you get a clear overview of your total portfolio balance, profit & loss during various time periods. See your stock, crypto, ETF, indices, forex, and many more assets to come and the global trends in one place.

Coinmarketcap

iOS/Android

Recommended for active traders with sophisticated crypto portfolio tracking capabilities.

With quite a self-explanatory name, CoinMarketCap is the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets. In the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market, CoinMarketCap is your to-go website that is largely focused on market analysis, including price charts, market capitalization (thus the name), and trade volumes.

You may access both daily and historical trading volumes. Details such as coins in circulation and historical highs/lows are available to you.

Coingecko

iOS/Android

Best for diversified traders, investors, and cryptocurrency holders.

CoinGecko does a fundamental analysis of the cryptocurrency market. CoinGecko measures community growth, open-source code development, key events, and on-chain indicators in addition to price, volume, and market capitalization.

CoinGecko combines news articles from a variety of sources to give customers a comprehensive service that includes tracking about 6,120 coins and 399 exchanges. See for yourself why Coingecko data is preferred by and powers Trezor, Ledger, Etherscan, Trust Wallet, Metamask, and hundreds of other leading crypto platforms. On CoinGecko, you can create one-time or regular alerts for any and all cryptocurrencies. With support for over 50 currencies, you will be notified when the coin reaches your selected goal price.

CryptoCompare

iOS/Android

Ideal for regular day traders.

CryptoCompare is more than just a portfolio tracker. It also provides data as a service, content, cryptocurrency guides, price aggregator, and website widgets. This tracker allows you to see live pricing for over 5,300+ coins and 240,000+ currency pairs as well as track the value of any holdings you may have.

CryptoCompare is an excellent resource for learning about cryptocurrencies and beginning to grasp some of the core concepts underlying blockchain technology.

CoinTracker

iOS/Android

Best for traders who have capital gain tax management and reporting responsibilities.

With the help of this program, you can monitor the performance of your portfolio over time and analyze it by each cryptocurrency or currency (dollar ETC). Tax-loss harvesting is another option you have.

You can produce real-time data about the assets by connecting your wallets, such as Ledger and Trezor, and support more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies and 300+ exchanges., including well-known ones like Coinbase, Binance, and eToro. You can automate capital gains tax.