  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Toshiba Shares Soar After Report of $19b Buyout Bid

Toshiba Shares Soar After Report of $19b Buyout Bid

Published October 13th, 2022 - 07:56 GMT
Toshiba Shares Soar After Report of $19b Buyout Bid
Source: Shutterstock
Shares in Toshiba Corp (6502.T) surged on Thursday following a report that a domestic-led consortium is looking to buy the Japanese conglomerate for 2.8 trillion yen ($19.1 billion).
 

News agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday that a group of firms led by Japan Industrial Partners, a domestic private equity firm, had made the bid, which marked a premium of around 26% from Wednesday's closing price, Reuters reported.

"I am pretty sure that consortium could do that price. The bank funding is almost certainly there to pay more," said analyst Travis Lundy of Quiddity Advisors on the Smartkarma platform.

Shares of Toshiba jumped 7.5% to trade at 5,519 yen as of 0126 GMT, putting them on track for their biggest one-day gain in more than a year. They rose as high as 5,616 yen.

The consortium, which includes Chubu Electric Power Co (9502.T), has received the right of first refusal in its bid for Toshiba, the Nikkei business daily previously reported.

Asked about the report, a Toshiba spokesperson said on Wednesday the company could not comment on candidates as doing so could undermine fair process.

Toshiba said last month it had received multiple in-depth written indications of interest from potential partners in a second bidding round for strategic alternatives.

Tags:Toshiba

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2022

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...