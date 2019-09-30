Trade Between Thailand and Oman Reached $800 Million in 2018

Trade between Thailand and Oman reached almost $800 million last year, as links between the two countries strengthened.





Suwat Kaewsook, the ambassador of Thailand to the Sultanate of Oman, said, “Thailand has exported a lot of items to Oman. The trade volume last year was nearly 800 million dollars, a significant increase of 16 percent on the previous year.”

He added, “As the Ambassador of Thailand, I would like to say that we established our diplomatic relations in the 1980s. In 1987, the Royal Thai Embassy opened in Muscat. Since then, for nearly four decades, Thailand and Oman have enjoyed a very smooth relationship which is based on cooperation and understanding, and mutual benefit.”

Ambassador Kaewsook was speaking at a press conference announcing the 2019 Thai Trade Exhibition in Oman, which is to be held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre between October 1 and 5. Over 100 companies are expected to showcase their products, a 25 per cent increase from last year, with the organisers expecting 15,000 people to attend, 3,000 more than last year.

“Many Thai products, companies and activities will come to Oman as part of this exhibition,” added Kaewsook.

Akavut Tangsilikusongwong, the founder and CEO of Vega Intertrade and Exhibitions, the organisation that is holding this exhibition, said that this would be the fourth edition of this event, which first took place in 2016.

“Since 2016, we have had very good responses from Oman, because we have offered quality products. In the last edition, we had over 12,000 visitors come to the exhibition, and after that, we had a lot of business visitors from Oman come to Thailand, as well as cooperation between Omani and Thai SMEs,” said Akavut.

“This edition will see us come back stronger, and we have an excellent platform with a very good variety of Thai products, such as food, cosmetics and herbal products. For the first time, eight Thai hospitals will be represented,” he added. “These hospitals will offer verbal consultancy to Omani patients who want to visit Thailand.”

Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry had been invited to a gem expo that had been organised by Thailand’s Gem and Jewellery Institute (GIT) in Bangkok last year, and they too will have a presence at this year’s exhibition.

“Another significance of this exhibition is that this year, we will have the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT) come to Oman,” added Akavut Tangsilikusongwong. “We are ranked number three in the gem trade and export industry. In addition, we will have many products made from oud oils, because we know this is a commodity that Omanis love to test. More than 10 factories that produce this in Thailand will offer their products here.”

He added, “Omani trade buyers who are looking to expand their business will find this a good opportunity. We also have a lucky draw, giving those who visit this show a chance to visit Thailand, which we know Omanis love to do. We will be here from 1-5 October.”

In addition, Thai businesses which come to Oman will have a chance to set up ties with their Omani counterparts at a B2B (business to business) event organised at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 2 October.

“Our role in the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry is to coordinate with the many business delegations that come to Oman,” said Waleed Abdul Al Shezawi, the Acting Assistant Director-General of Branch Affairs at the OCCI. “On the 2nd of October, we will have a B2B discussion between Omani and Thai companies. We have already sent many invitations to Omani companies which we hope they will accept because this is a good opportunity to meet with other businesses.

“This will also be an opportunity to know what products these companies have and can sell,” added Al Shezawi. “This will involve many sectors, including food, cosmetics and the medical sector. This B2B will be held at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.”