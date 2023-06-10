Trading In the MartaVerse

From rugpulls to pump-and-dump crypto trading doesn’t always have a great reputation. In fact we’ve often avoided this subject on the UAE Tech Podcast series because vetting and due-diligence is so difficult.





And yet, doesn’t every industry have bad actors? And isn’t money literally being printed on an imaginary calculator elsewhere in the world, with very real implications?

So this week we’re talking to Marta, on her journey from a Mom working in retail in Ireland, to falling down the rabbit hole that is crypto trading… and learning to love it. Please note that none of this is financial advice. Always remember to do your own research.



What is UAE Tech Podcast?

