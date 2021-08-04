Travel From UAE to Europe for as Low as $50 With This Airline

  1. Home
Published August 4th, 2021 - 10:30 GMT
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched two additional new routes, Tirana in Albania and Sarajevo in Bosnia & Herzegovina, taking its total destinations to 31. The flights to each destination will start on September 11, and October 3, respectively. The flight to Tirana will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, while flights to Sarajevo will operate twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday. Airfares start as low as Dh179. (Shutterstock)

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched two additional new routes, Tirana in Albania and Sarajevo in Bosnia & Herzegovina, taking its total destinations to 31. The flights to each destination will start on September 11, and October 3, respectively.

The flight to Tirana will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, while flights to Sarajevo will operate twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday. Airfares start as low as Dh179.

“We continue to add a diverse and eclectic mix of destinations to our network to ensure that there is an appealing travel option for all. Tirana and Sarajevo are fascinating destinations, rich in culture and both set amid impressive mountainous backdrops,” said Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

“When we launched at the start of 2021, we committed to a rapid expansion of our network as well as providing viable and ultra-low fare travel for UAE residents and inbound tourists. With 31 routes now on our roster, we continue to deliver on this promise and look forward to welcoming even more travellers on board our aircraft,” he said.

Everyone on board Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights will be tested prior to boarding and approved to travel in line with Abu Dhabi Airport precautionary guidelines.

Via SyndiGate.info


