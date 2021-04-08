Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Starts Direct Flight to Tel Aviv

Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, which is also available in Arabic, with fares starting as low as AED99.

The flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv will be available three times per week in April, moving to daily flights in May.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "In light of the recently eased restrictions, I’m delighted to announce the date of the first WIZZ flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv later this month.

"The connection between the two cities is a historic moment – the link between the UAE and Israel will further contribute to the tourism sector and help to diversify the local economy, while bringing new low-fare business and leisure opportunities for travellers."