  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Starts Direct Flight to Tel Aviv

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Starts Direct Flight to Tel Aviv

Published April 8th, 2021 - 07:30 GMT
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Starts Direct Flight to Tel Aviv
The flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv will be available three times per week in April, moving to daily flights in May. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, which is also available in Arabic, with fares starting as low as AED99.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest UAE national airline, on Wednesday announced its first flight to Tel Aviv on 18th April, 2021, following the announcement that Israel has been added to the green list, Zawya reported.
 

Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, which is also available in Arabic, with fares starting as low as AED99.

The flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv will be available three times per week in April, moving to daily flights in May.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "In light of the recently eased restrictions, I’m delighted to announce the date of the first WIZZ flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv later this month.

"The connection between the two cities is a historic moment – the link between the UAE and Israel will further contribute to the tourism sector and help to diversify the local economy, while bringing new low-fare business and leisure opportunities for travellers."

Wizz Air Announces Two New Travel Routes
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Pledges to Hire More Women Pilots
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Launches New Refund Process
Tags:Wizz AirUAE-Israel

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...