Traveling to Abu Dhabi? These Are The New Rules You Need to Know

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee late last night announced updated travel procedures for citizens and expats returning to the UAE Capital.

The new procedures are effective from today, Monday, July 5.

The PCR testing and quarantine procedures are different for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. Different rules are in place for those arriving from ‘Green List’ destinations. You can find the latest Green List destinations here:

Here is all you need to know:

>> Vaccinated travellers arriving from Green List destinations:

- Take a PCR test on arrival

- Quarantine not required

- Take a PCR test on day 6 after arrival.

>> Vaccinated travellers arriving from other destinations:

- Take a PCR test on arrival

- Quarantine for 7 days

- Take a PCR test on day 6 after arrival.

NOTE: The protocol above applies to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier. This must be documented in the vaccine report on contact tracing app Alhosn.

>> Unvaccinated travellers arriving from Green List destinations:

- Take a PCR test on arrival

- Quarantine not required

- Take a PCR test on days 6 and 12 after arrival.

>> Unvaccinated travellers arriving from other destinations:

- Take a PCR test on arrival

- Quarantine for 12 days

- Take a PCR test on day 11 after arrival.