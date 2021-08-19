UAE's Emirates Inks Codeshare Agreement with Brazil's Azul

UAE's Emirates Airline has signed a codeshare agreement with Brazil's Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A (Azul) which will allow customers to connect to and from eight cities in Brazil to Emirates’ global network via Sao Paulo.

Under the codeshare, customers will be able to connect to and from Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont (SDU), Belem (BEL) Belo Horizonte (CNF), Cuiaba (CGB), Curtiba (CWB), Juazeiro Do Norte (JDO), Porto Alegre (POA) and Recife (REC) airports on flights operated by Azul to Emirates flights from Sao Paulo (GRU) to Dubai and beyond with a single ticket.

The codeshare agreement has been approved by the Brazilian Federal Aviation Agency (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil).

Tickets are available on Emirates' website or through its local sales offices and travel agents for travel starting from August 25.

"Emirates is delighted to be entering into a codeshare partnership with Azul to offer our customers an enhanced, smooth and convenient connectivity between eight cities in Brazil to/ from Dubai and our global network through Sao Paulo. Brazil is an important market for Emirates and our cooperation with Azul underscores Emirates’ commitment to strengthen our reach in the region and open up more options for our customers. With one ticket, our customers can access a seamless experience through check-in, bag check and boarding on every leg of their journey. We look forward to working with Azul and strengthening our partnership in the days to come." - Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer

Emirates currently operates five weekly flights to Sao Paulo on its widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

"We are very happy to announce this partnership with Emirates, which will provide seamless benefits to our customers. As the largest airline in Brazil in terms of destinations, this codeshare allows our customers to have unparalleled connectivity in Brazil and around the world." - Abhi Shah, Azul's Chief Revenue Officer

The Dubai carrier currently has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 21 airline partners and two rail companies around the world. Additionally, it has interline cooperation agreements with over 106 airlines and rail companies.

Azul is the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, and it offers around 700 daily flights to more than 120 destinations.