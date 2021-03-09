TripAdvisor Plus Offers New Features for Hotels, Travellers

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, said that for the first time hotels and B&Bs can expand their visibility and reach to a ready-to-book, high spend traveller audience by participating directly in TripAdvisor Plus, a new membership programme for travellers.

TripAdvisor Plus hotels receive special badging and increased visibility on the TripAdvisor platform, helping them to stand out from the competition and increase bookings at a lower cost than traditional channels - providing a crucial cost saving to hotels as the hospitality industry recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. The programme is free for hotels to join, with no upfront costs and zero commission rates.

For travellers, the new membership offers the ability to up-level their travel by unlocking insider savings, personal service, benefits and perks (such as a free bottle of wine upon check-in, room upgrades when available or spa credits), all available for an annual membership fee of $99.

How it works

TripAdvisor Plus offers an innovative alternative to the traditional online model of room distribution for hotels. Rather than spend as much as 30% per booking on commission fees, hotels can now significantly reduce their third-party costs and pass on some of those savings to their guests via discounts and perks, increasing room demand and enhancing the guest experience at the same time.

By offering these savings and perks to TripAdvisor Plus subscribers, hotels increase their visibility on the world's largest travel platform, among both subscribers and non-subscribers alike. TripAdvisor Plus accommodations receive special badging and enhanced placement within the Best Value sort order reflective of the strength of their offering to travellers.

Discounted room rates available via TripAdvisor Plus can only be viewed by TripAdvisor members and can only be booked by TripAdvisor Plus subscribers, ensuring those rates are not widely available on the open internet, thereby preserving a hotel's rate integrity.

Furthermore, by participating directly in the programme, TripAdvisor Plus hotels get full access to all of the customer information from each reservation.

"TripAdvisor Plus is a game changer for both travellers and hoteliers," said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer, TripAdvisor. "Travellers get to enjoy a memorable experience thanks to special perks and discounts - and hotels have a brand new way to attract valuable guests while avoiding hefty third-party commissions."

TripAdvisor Plus offers an innovative new channel through which to do just that, unlocking a host of benefits that help hotels attract ready-to-book travellers:

• More visibility, more demand - Participating hotels get extra visibility (higher placement in the Best Value sort order as well as special badging) on TripAdvisor, whether a traveller books through TripAdvisor Plus or not

• Lower spend, more bookings - TripAdvisor Plus is free to join and operates as a less expensive pay-for-performance demand channel than traditional online channels

• Total flexibility - With no annual commitments and no last room availability requirements, participating hotels can opt in and out of discounting at any time as occupancy levels change

• Stronger customer relationships - Hotels can market directly to guests after their stay

• More engaged travellers - TripAdvisor Plus reaches a highly valuable customer segment. On average, TripAdvisor Plus subscribers spend more and stay longer than non-subscribers

• Better guest experience - TripAdvisor Plus enables hotels to pass some of their third-party cost savings to their guests, increasing guest satisfaction and customer loyalty.