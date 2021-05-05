Trump Launches New Platform To Communicate Freely With Followers

New platform enables former President to communicate directly with his followers after ban from sites like Twitter and Facebook.

Former US President Trump on Tuesday launched a new platform aimed at giving him the ability to communicate directly with his followers, after months of being banned from sites like Twitter and Facebook.

The platform, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" appears on his website, reported Fox News. The space will allow Trump to post comments, images, and videos.

The technology appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus, the "digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations," created by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

The space allows Trump to post, and allows followers to share the former President"s posts to Twitter and Facebook. However, the new platform does not have a feature to allow users to "reply" or engage with Trump"s posts.

"This is just a one-way communication," one source familiar with the space told Fox News. "This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers."



The new platform launches after Trump was banned from several social media platforms in the wake of the riots on the US Capitol on January 6.

Facebook banned Trump from the platform in the wake of the riots and then referred its decision to the independent Oversight Board, a panel of experts and civic leaders from around the world that was established last year.

The Oversight Board is due to announce its decision in Trump"s case on Wednesday.

Twitter also shut down Trump"s account following the Capitol riots and later approved a permanent ban on the former President.

Twitter and Facebook were the first of many companies to take action against Trump, and were followed by Google which suspended Trump's YouTube channel, Reddit which banned some pro-Trump forums, and Snapchat, which permanently banned Trump"s on the day he left office.

"President Trump"s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform," senior advisor Jason Miller told Fox News on Tuesday. "We"ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."