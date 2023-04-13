Trump questioned in court over fraud allegations

ALBAWABA- Donald J. Trump was questioned Thursday in a civil fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The case accuses Trump and his family business of "staggering" fraud and seeks $250 million. If found liable at trial, the case asks a judge to run him out of business. The questioning is part of the discovery phase of the case to prepare for the trial.

During the last deposition between Trump and James in the summer of 2022, Trump accused James of being motivated by politics. He then invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination hundreds of times over the course of four hours.

Trump has slammed the DA’s investigation and the indictment as "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

Depositions are private so specifics of his testimony aren't immediately known but Trump is not expected to assert his Fifth Amendment right. On Thursday, Alina Habba, one of Trump's lawyers, issued a statement strongly suggesting that he would answer questions.

“President Trump is not only willing but also eager to testify before the attorney general today,” the statement said. “He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the attorney general about the immense success of his multibillion dollar company.”

The lawsuit accused Trump of lying to lenders and insurers about the value of his assets. It points to how Trump's annual financial statements inflated the worth of his properties to secure better terms from the lenders and insurers