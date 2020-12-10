Tunisia to Organize the 8th TICAD Conference in 2022

  1. Home
Initiated by Japan in 1932, the TICAD platform brings together international organizations and business representatives from African countries and Japan. (Shutterstock)
Tokyo International Conference on African Development brings together int'l organizations, businesses from Africa, Japan

The eighth meeting of the 2022 Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) will be held in Tunisia, Japan's foreign minister said Wednesday.

Toshimitsu Motegi held official talks in Tunisia, the first stop of his tour, which covers four countries in Africa and is planned to last until Dec. 14.

Speaking at a press conference in Tunisia, Motegi emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between Tokyo and Tunis.

The two countries agreed to further improve their business climate in terms of investment and taxation, Motegi said.

Tunisia will organize the eighth TICAD in 2022 as the second African country to do so, according to the Tokyo-based Kyodo News Agency.

Initiated by Japan in 1932, the TICAD platform brings together international organizations and business representatives from African countries and Japan.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

