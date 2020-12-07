Dubai's GITEX 2020: The Only Tech Event of 2020

Launched in 1981 as GITEX, the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) is an annual Dubai-based tech event that attracts companies from across the world to showcase their latest innovations and gadgets in one place. This year, unlike many other international events that were either canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, the 40th edition of GITEX is held in-person, to be the only major tech event of the year.

The multi-day trade show provides tech companies with the opportunity to come to Dubai in order for them to meet with consumers and introduce their latest computers, cellphones, and other electronic devices, all under one roof.

Over the years, the GITEX exhibition has witnessed major developments that reflect the massive changes that took place in the tech world. In 2009, GITEX gained exceptional international interest as Microsoft uncovered its well-known Windows 7 during the exhibition, attracting over 150k visitors.

This year, the exhibition is hosting more than 1200 Exhibitors from 60 different countries, including 11 Israeli companies for the first time after establishing full diplomatic and economic ties between the UAE and Israel, last September.

Additionally, GITEX 2020 promises entrepreneurs and creators of small businesses to have a profitable experience as the exhibition is considered the most important business and growth-generating event for 2020.

According to the official website, over 100,000 visitors attended the 2019 edition of GITEX, 85% of whom see GITEX as their ‘key product sourcing platform’ of the region.

The exhibition held between the 6th and the 12th of December also offers visitors the chance to attend a numerous number of free learning sessions, focused on innovation, AI, blockchain, fundraising and marketing, smart cities, investments, cybersecurity, future workplaces, and many other topics.

Dubai, being a multi-cultural business hub where most tech-savvy and investors aspire to work, is proving its significance in the tech world yet again, pledging to offer a proper platform for ideas that can potentially shape the future of government and business all around the globe.

Moreover, visitors interested in learning about real-life experiences of the rapidly growing smart cities market will appreciate visiting Dubai during this week, not only because of all the sessions they can attend to learn about smart cities infrastructure and the challenges they face but also because Dubai is one of two UAE cities ranked amongst the world's top 50 smart cities, as per the Institute for Management Development in collaboration with Singapore University for Technology and Design.

Have you been to GITEX before? What innovations and gadgets are you most excited about?