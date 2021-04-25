  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Turkey Arrests 68 Suspects in Cryptocurrency Probe

Turkey Arrests 68 Suspects in Cryptocurrency Probe

Published April 25th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Turkey Arrests 68 Suspects in Cryptocurrency Probe
Also, a large number of digital material and documents were seized during operations. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issues warrant for 80 suspects for alleged aggravated fraud

Sixty-eight suspects were arrested in Turkey as part of an investigation into a cryptocurrency exchange platform, Thodex, a security source said on Sunday.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Bitcoin Loses Steam Amid Multiple FUD NewsCrypto News Recap: Bitcoin Loses Steam Amid Multiple FUD News

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 80 suspects for alleged links to the website that is currently inaccessible, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police carried out simultaneous raids in eight provinces and the arrests were made. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects, it added.

Also, a large number of digital materials and documents were seized during operations.

The Justice Ministry separately initiated legal action against Fatih Faruk Ozer for the search with a red notice and for his repatriation from Albania.

Turkey's Interior Ministry confirmed Wednesday that Ozer left the country for Albania.

Earlier, the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul appealed to Thodex staff for testimonies about the platform, which has allegedly upset hundreds of thousands of members.

Lawyer Abdullah Usame Ceran filed a criminal complaint against Ozer, the founder, and CEO of the platform, alleging "aggravated fraud."

After transaction issues, the platform shared releases on Monday and Tuesday, announcing a six-hour maintenance period.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Bitcoin Loses Steam Amid Multiple FUD NewsCrypto News Recap: WWE Raw & Fashion Brands Join the NFT Party, Central Banks Race to Roll Out CBDCs

On Wednesday, it made another announcement that it would enter a partnership and that members would be able to make transactions after a five-day maintenance period.

Meanwhile, Turkey's financial crimes watchdog announced it blocked all of the platform's bank accounts in the country as of Wednesday.

Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) initiated an investigation into the person in charge and the company.

Tags:TurkeyThodeCrypto scam

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...