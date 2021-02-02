Turkey: Automotive sales Surge 60.3 Percent in January

  1. Home
Published February 2nd, 2021 - 12:30 GMT
A total of 43,728 vehicles were sold across Turkey last month. (Shutterstock)

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey surged 60.3% annually in January, according to data released by an industry group on Tuesday.

A total of 43,728 vehicles were sold across Turkey last month, the Automotive Distributors’ Association said in a statement.

Passenger cars accounted for 80% or 35,358 of the sales, rising 60.6% during the same period.

As many as 8,370 light commercial vehicles were sold this January, up 59.2% from the same month last year.

The statement also reported that the automotive market last month rose 35.8% compared to the average 10-year January sales.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

