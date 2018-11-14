Turkey Eager to Strengthen Business Ties With Oman via Office Launch

Turkey's Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) opened a representative office in Oman. (Shutterstock)

Turkey's Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) opened a representative office in Oman, the business body announced on Tuesday.

As part of the association's trade diplomacy vision -- to have branches in 100 countries by the end of 2018 -- the number of MUSIAD's representative offices in 83 countries reached 213 with the new branch in Oman.

Ibrahim Uyar, head of MUSIAD's foreign organization and development commission, said the new office is a remarkable development in line with the association's objective in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Stating that trade volume between the two countries falls short of their potential, Uyar said MUSIAD will work to increase the volume to $1 billion in shortest time possible.

The trade volume between Turkey and Oman reached $402.5 million in the first nine months of this year, up 70 percent from the same period last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.