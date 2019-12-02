  1. Home
Turkey: Export,Import Coverage Soars to 86.6 Percent Within 11 Months

Published December 2nd, 2019 - 12:30 GMT
foreign trade deficit fell 51.84% to $25.1 billion. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Exports in November totaled $16.2B, 4th-highest monthly export figure this year

Turkey's export-import coverage ratio rose to 86.8% this January-November, up from 75.6% in the same period last year, said Turkey's trade minister on Monday.

"Our exports in November totaled $16.2 billion, the fourth-highest monthly export figure in 11 months," said Ruhsar Pekcan.

Pekcan said through November the foreign trade deficit fell 51.84% to $25.1 billion.

"Exports rose 1.77% in 11 months compared to the same period last year to reach $165.6 billion and maintained their strong and positive course," she said.

Commenting on growth figures also released today, Pekcan said with the third quarter figures Turkey returned to positive territory, adding that she expects to see even better figures by the end of the year.

Turkey's economy expanded 0.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority reported Monday.

