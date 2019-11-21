Turkey: Investors Aim to Increase Trade With Iran to $30 Billion

The chairman of Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Nail Olpak, said that Turkish investors aim to significantly increase the volume of trade between Turkey and Iran.





Olpak explained, at a meeting of the Iranğian Business Council in Tehran, that the goal was to increase the trade volume from $9.5 billion to the level of $30 billion set by the presidents of the two countries.

The 16th meeting of the Iranian Business Council was attended by business people from Turkey, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Syria, India, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.

Ümit Kiler, chairman of the Turkey-Iran Business Council, said they are focusing on improving trade relations with Iran and the next business forum would be held in Tehran after Ankara.

Mehmet Akgün, chairman of the Denizli branch of the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), said they are in Tehran to investigate conditions for trade with Iran and noted there is high business potential.