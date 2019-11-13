Turkey: Fitch Upgrades Outlooks of 20 Banks

  1. Home
Published November 13th, 2019 - 09:01 GMT
Rating agency revises outlook of 20 Turkish lenders' to stable on sovereign change. (Shutterstock)

Credit ratings agency Fitch has upgraded the outlooks of 20 Turkish banks to stable from negative.


The move follows a similar upgrade of the outlook on Turkey's long-term issuer default ratings to stable from negative on Nov. 1, Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fitch also affirmed the ratings of those banks' financial subsidiaries driven by institutional support, while revising their outlooks to stable.

"The actions reflect reduced downside risks to the sovereign's ability to support banks, and the lower near-term likelihood of a sharp deterioration in Turkey's external finances, and therefore of government intervention in the banking system," it said.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

