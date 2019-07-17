Turkish Economy’s Total Turnover Rises 14.4 Percent in May

The Turkish economy's total turnover saw an annual rise of 14.4% in May, according to a report released by the country's statistical authority on Wednesday.





TurkStat said turnover in industry surged 20.9% during the same period.

On the services side, the turnover index rose 22.8%, and the figure in trade increased 14.1%, year-on-year.

However, the construction sector's turnover dropped 20.7% on a yearly basis in the same month.

The official report also revealed that Turkey's seasonally and calendar-adjusted total turnover index -- shows monthly change -- increased by 1.1% in May.

According to TurkStat's definition, turnover is an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation.

Turnover indices are composed of sales of goods and services invoiced by enterprises in the reference month over a certain period, to monitor developments on a quarterly and yearly basis.

All enterprises that declare their value-added tax payments to the country's Revenue Administration are included in the turnover index calculation.

By Muhammed Ali Gurtas