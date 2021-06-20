  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Turkey Receives Additional 5 Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine

Turkey Receives Additional 5 Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine

Published June 20th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
Turkey Receives Additional 5 Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine
The number of Sinovac vaccine doses received in the last 10 days has reached eight million. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Jabs to be distributed across country after tests, says Health Ministry

A Turkish Airlines cargo plane carrying five million more doses of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine landed in Turkey's capital Ankara on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

Also ReadTurkey: Budget Balance Registers $880 Million Deficit in January-MayTurkey: Budget Balance Registers $880 Million Deficit in January-May

The jabs will be distributed to hospitals and health centers across the country after necessary tests.

The number of Sinovac vaccine doses received in the last 10 days has reached eight million.

The country has administered over 40.85 million coronavirus vaccine doses since launching a mass inoculation drive in mid-January.

Also ReadTurkey: Budget Balance Registers $880 Million Deficit in January-MayTurkey Gives Over 35 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Shots

More than 26.51 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.33 million have been fully vaccinated.

Tags:TurkeySinovac

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...