Turkey's Natural Gas Imports Plummet 9 Percent

Turkey's natural gas imports fell by 9% in March compared to the same month of 2018, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data.





Imports decreased to 4.30 billion cubic meters (bcm) in March from 4.73 bcm in March 2018, Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

The country imported 3 bcm of natural gas via pipeline, while 1.3 bcm was purchased as LNG in March, EMRA's data shows.

Turkey's total gas consumption increased by 4.67% to approx, 5.07 bcm in March this year from around 4.85 bcm in March 2018.

The amount of natural gas in storage decreased by nearly 41.94% to 1.68 bcm this March from 2.89 bcm in March last year.

Gas production rose to 45.57 million cubic meters (mcm) over the same period, up from 34.46 mcm in March 2018.

By Muhsin Baris Tiryakioglu