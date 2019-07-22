Turkey's Stock Index Slips by 0.04 Percent

Turkey's benchmark stock index dropped slightly by 0.04% or 36.9 points to open the week at 101,812.29 points.







On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.28% to close the day at 101,849.19 points with a daily trading volume of 8.27 billion Turkish liras ($1.46 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.6780 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, up from 5.6440 on Friday.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 6.3680, versus 6.3460, and one British pound traded for 7.1100 Turkish liras, compared to 7.0710 the last week's close.

One barrel of Brent oil sold for $63.30 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Monday.