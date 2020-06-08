Turkish Airlines Offers Special Discount for Healthcare Professionals

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines is offering 40% discount for health care professionals around the world who are working "selflessly" to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care workers along with three people traveling with them will be able to purchase the discount tickets on Turkish Airlines webpage or mobile application thanks to the new campaign, valid for all flights and ticket types.

"Passengers who applied for the campaign will have the advantage of flying at 40% discount between June 8, 2020 and May 31, 2021 as long as tickets are purchased between June 8 and Aug. 1," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Turkish Airlines resumed domestic flights last week after a two-month hiatus due to the pandemic and will restart international flights on Wednesday.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 403,000 people worldwide, with more than 7 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 3.14 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.