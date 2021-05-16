  1. Home
Turkish Airlines Resumes Ganja-Istanbul Flights

Published May 16th, 2021 - 09:30 GMT
Turkish Airlines Resumes Ganja-Istanbul Flights
Flights to be held twice a week on Saturdays and Tuesdays. (Shutterstock)

Turkish Airlines on Saturday resumed its flights to Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan.

Ganja-Istanbul flights were suspended on March 10, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The flights will be held twice a week on Saturdays and Tuesdays through Istanbul-Ganja-Nakhchivan-Istanbul and Istanbul-Nakhchivan-Ganja-Istanbul as in previous years.

Speaking to reporters, Turkey's Ganja Consul General Zeki Ozturk said that he was pleased with the resumption of Turkish Airlines' Istanbul-Ganja-Istanbul flights with the Nakhchivan connection, and the establishment of a direct transport link from Ganja to Turkey.

Ozturk said that this will contribute positively to trade and tourism in Turkey and the region.

He stated that there may be congestion in these flights after the travel with identity has started between Turkey and Azerbaijan, noting increasing the number of weekly flights in the future may be mulled.

