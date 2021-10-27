Twitter Posts Q3 Net Loss, 37 Percent Increase in Revenue

While Twitter posted over half a billion dollars in net loss due mostly to a lawsuit settlement ($809.5 million), its quarterly revenue soared 37% boosted by solid ad sales around the globe.

This resulted in boosting the social media giant's shares 3%.

The San Francisco-based company revealed on Tuesday that its net loss was $536.8 million (67% per share) in Q3. The loss included a one-time net charge of $766 million from a shareholder lawsuit the company settled. Twitter said last month that it will pay $809.5 million to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors investors over user engagement in 2015.

On the other hand, revenue rose 37% to $1.28 billion from $936.2 million.

Unlike its rivals, Twitter's shares haven't been impacted by Apple's privacy changes. For instance, while its shares were up 3%, Snapchat's shares plummeted 25% affected by Apple's recent updates.