  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Twitter Posts Q3 Net Loss, 37 Percent Increase in Revenue

Twitter Posts Q3 Net Loss, 37 Percent Increase in Revenue

Published October 27th, 2021 - 11:30 GMT
Twitter Posts Q3 Net Loss, 37 Percent Increase in Revenue
Unlike its rivals, Twitter's shares haven't been impacted by Apple's privacy changes. (Shutterstock)

While Twitter posted over half a billion dollars in net loss due mostly to a lawsuit settlement ($809.5 million), its quarterly revenue soared 37% boosted by solid ad sales around the globe.

Also ReadTwitter 'Restricts' The Account of Taliban’s Spokesman MujahidTwitter 'Restricts' The Account of Taliban’s Spokesman Mujahid

This resulted in boosting the social media giant's shares 3%.

Twitter profit lawsuit
Source: Twitter

The San Francisco-based company revealed on Tuesday that its net loss was $536.8 million (67% per share) in Q3. The loss included a one-time net charge of $766 million from a shareholder lawsuit the company settled. Twitter said last month that it will pay $809.5 million to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors investors over user engagement in 2015.

On the other hand, revenue rose 37% to $1.28 billion from $936.2 million.

Also ReadTwitter 'Restricts' The Account of Taliban’s Spokesman MujahidFacebook Earnings Beat Expectations Despite Teen Usage Down

Unlike its rivals, Twitter's shares haven't been impacted by Apple's privacy changes. For instance, while its shares were up 3%, Snapchat's shares plummeted 25% affected by Apple's recent updates.

Tags:TwitterAppleSnapchat

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...