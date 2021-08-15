Twitter: No More Blue Checkmarks for Users!

Twitter is suspending the blue checkmark account verification again, the tech giant announced:
We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process.— Twitter Verified (@verified) August 13, 2021
For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience.
Inundated with verification applications for the blue badge, the company has freezed this users-favorite feature in order to apply improvements and review the process. However, for those who already applied, Twitter has said that they will continue reviewing those requests but won't accept new ones.
Yes. We’re working through reviewing all of the applications we’ve received as quickly as we can.— Twitter Verified (@verified) August 13, 2021
This decision came in the light of the recent incident in July when Twitter accidentally approved the verification requests of six inauthentic fake accounts.
