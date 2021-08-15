  1. Home
Twitter: No More Blue Checkmarks for Users!

Published August 15th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
No More Blue Checkmarks for users. (Shutterstock)
Twitter is working on improving the process.

Twitter is suspending the blue checkmark account verification again, the tech giant announced:

Inundated with verification applications for the blue badge, the company has freezed this users-favorite feature in order to apply improvements and review the process. However, for those who already applied, Twitter has said that they will continue reviewing those requests but won't accept new ones.

This decision came in the light of the recent incident in July when Twitter accidentally approved the verification requests of six inauthentic fake accounts.

