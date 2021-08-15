Twitter: No More Blue Checkmarks for Users!

Twitter is suspending the blue checkmark account verification again, the tech giant announced:

We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process.



For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience. — Twitter Verified (@verified) August 13, 2021

Inundated with verification applications for the blue badge, the company has freezed this users-favorite feature in order to apply improvements and review the process. However, for those who already applied, Twitter has said that they will continue reviewing those requests but won't accept new ones.

This decision came in the light of the recent incident in July when Twitter accidentally approved the verification requests of six inauthentic fake accounts.