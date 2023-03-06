Twitter users report technical issues

ALBAWABA - Twitter users have been facing some technical issues with the application in the last couple of hours.

Twitter Support's official account released a post verifying that the technical team is currently working on some internal changes and that's the reason behind the issues faced by the platform users.

Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 6, 2023

Twitter Support team added that they'll share an update whenever the issue is fixed.