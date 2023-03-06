  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Twitter users report technical issues

Twitter users report technical issues

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published March 6th, 2023 - 05:48 GMT
Twitter
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - Twitter users have been facing some technical issues with the application in the last couple of hours.

Also ReadMusk appoints new Twitter CEO Musk appoints new Twitter CEO

Twitter Support's official account released a post verifying that the technical team is currently working on some internal changes and that's the reason behind the issues faced by the platform users.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now," the tweet reads.

Twitter Support team added that they'll share an update whenever the issue is fixed.

Tags:TwittererrorissueElon Musk

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...