Musk appoints new Twitter CEO

ALBAWABA - Twitter CEO Elon Musk surprised followers with a sarcastic tweet regarding the appointment of a new CEO for the platform, to succeed him.

Musk published a tweet in which he wrote, “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing,” and attached the tweet to a picture of a Shiba Inu dog.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

In another tweet, the CEO dog appeared in formal suit and glasses, and in front of him on the table was a set of papers bearing the Twitter logo, where Musk wrote: "He's great with numbers!"

This comes after Musk announced at the end of December that he would step down from the CEO position of Twitter as soon as he finds someone crazy enough to take over the job.

The tweets were well received among users of Twitter platform, especially since the pictures of the dog, which is called Floki, were funny and out of the ordinary.