Two UAE Universities Among Asia’s Top 50

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings for 2019 is out and, for the first time in the country’s history, more than one Emirati university made it to the top 50.





Khalifa University retained its status as a top institution but also rose four spots from its 2018 position to 28th. UAE University made it into the top 50 as well, jumping from the 71st to 49th.

The rankings provide information on 419 higher education institutions across the world’s biggest continent. Three other Emirati universities also made it the list.

In an interview with The National, Ellie Bothwell, the Times Higher Education rankings editor had the following to say: “The data shows that all four institutions in the UAE have slightly lower scores for international outlook this year.”

In addition, she stressed on how exceptional the UAE’s performance was on several markers, minimizing the concern.

In general, the report summarized the UAE’s potential to be a leading country in education. However, there is still work to do in the country’s teaching and research environments as both tend to be the weakest-performing areas.

UAEU improved their score this year with more research publications while Khalifa University rose up through the ranks thanks to better teaching techniques.

The two other institutions that made the list were the University of Sharjah, which retained its 2018 ranking, and the American University in Sharjah, which dropped from 167th to 201st. The decline was not down to a dip in quality of education but simply as a result of other universities improving.

On another celebratory note, 19 universities from the Middle East made the top 100, with King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia remaining the top university in the MENA region at number 23.

By Muhammed Aladdin