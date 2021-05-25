UAE’s E-Commerce Sector Ranks Fastest-Growing in ME

The UAE e-commerce sector emerged as the fastest-growing economic segment in the Middle East in terms of value sales.

This is supported by rising digital connectivity, infrastructure and substantial growth in consumer electronics, apparel and footwear, said the findings of the ‘E-Commerce Sector in the UAE 2020 insights’ report.



The findings revealed that the e-commerce growth in the Middle East is mainly driven by the UAE and KSA (accounting for 75% of total e-commerce sales in 2020) due to the high purchasing power, expanded usage of social media, and smartphone penetration rates compared to other regional countries, a WAM report said.



According to the report, store-based retailing is expected to grow by a CAGR of 1% over the 2019-2024 period, while e-commerce is forecast to grow by a CAGR of 19% over the same period. Apart from the impact of Covid-19, online penetration in the Middle East is forecast to double to 6% by 2024, compared to 3% in 2019.



The report was launched by EZDubai, the fully dedicated e-commerce zone in Dubai South, in partnership with Euromonitor International the world’s leading provider for global business intelligence, market analysis and consumer insights and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), a leading professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management.

The report examined the dynamic changes in the e-commerce market and presented a regional overview of the sector, evaluating its growth and future opportunities, taking trends as well as key major growth drivers into consideration, including Covid-led digital transformation and technological advancements that are set to reshape the industry moving forward.



In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District - Dubai South, said: "E-commerce continues to be an upward trend in the UAE, and this is a great opportunity for logistics players to expand their operations and capture the untapped potential of cross-border e-commerce. The sector played a major role in boosting Dubai’s economy and that of the UAE, consolidating the emirate’s position as a regional hub for e-commerce by attracting leading movers and creating a sustainable ecosystem for a number of corporations. The transition to online payment and the transformation of technological capabilities into quicker, safer and personalised experiences are among the key trends affecting regional e-commerce. EZDubai holds an important role as the first operational e-commerce zone in the region; and we are pleased to share the latest developments of this sector with our industry players."

Hussein Doughan, General Manager of Euromonitor International in Dubai, said: "The digital revolution has been rewiring retail for years, leading to new business models, commerce ecosystems and channels for reaching and engaging consumers. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this transition, as e-commerce became the default option for many homebound consumers. Euromonitor International projects that half of the absolute value growth for the global retail sector over the 2020-2025 period will be digital. That equates to $1.4 trillion in absolute value growth as more goods are sold online.''

''To put that projected e-commerce growth in context, that would be roughly the size of the total value of products sold across all retail channels just five years ago. Likewise, the e-commerce sector in the UAE and broader Middle East region is poised for growth. Euromonitor International’s Digital Connectivity Index, measuring a country’s digital landscape over time, reveals that the UAE is outpacing its emerging market counterparts on the index given its well-developed e-commerce infrastructure, coupled with its tech-savvy population."



In line with its continuous effort to present insightful facts about the impact of e-commerce on the retail logistics sector, JLL found that since the outbreak of Covid-19, e-commerce penetration doubled, increasing from 3% in 2019 to 5% in 2020 across the region. Retailers with established e-commerce and digital platforms performed significantly better than brick-and-mortar outlets, which faced pressure during the lockdown periods. Also, it was reported that the region benefited from a solid and well-established infrastructure.