UAE’s JAFZA Inks Strategic Partnership with Israeli Business Group

Published September 27th, 2020 - 08:00 GMT
It will be a mutually advantageous for Dubai and the Israeli business community, as more businesses will utilize the developed facilities and services in Jafza and create a bridgehead for the Israeli business sector to enhance its foreign trade in products and services. (Shutterstock)
Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone has signed a strategic partnership with an Israeli business group to support businesses and encourage economic cooperation following the normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the group chairman and chief executive of DP World, and Uriel Lynn, president of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, signed the agreement virtually.

As part of the agreement, the two parties will share crucial information on new developments regarding economic relations between the countries aside from efforts to expand ties between businesses.

“The establishment of direct ties between two dynamic and advanced economies in the Middle East will undoubtedly provide impetus to economic growth, transforming the business landscape in the UAE,” bin Sulayem said in a statement.

It will be a mutually advantageous for Dubai and the Israeli business community, as more businesses will utilize the developed facilities and services in Jafza and create a bridgehead for the Israeli business sector to enhance its foreign trade in products and services,” Lynn meanwhile commented.

“Our main goal is to create a forum to promote economic cooperation and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries. Strengthening business ties and enhancing collaboration over time is also one of the primary objectives.”

