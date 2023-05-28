  1. Home
UAE’s RAK free zone sees 122% growth in Q1-2023

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Published May 28th, 2023 - 01:28 GMT
More than 1,800 companies have set up at RAKEZ in 2023 - Source: Arabian Business

ALBAWABA – The Ras Al Khaima Economic Zone (RAKEZ) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reported 122 percent growth in the first quarter of the year 2023, compared to the same duration in 2022, Arabian Business reported on Sunday.

A statement by RAKEZ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ramy Jallad also said that the free zone is home to more than 18,000 companies from 100 countries around the world.

“RAKEZ has six dedicated zones catering to all business requirements from SMEs to large manufacturers. The state-of-the-art RAKEZ Compass Coworking Centre gives businessmen the flexibility to operate their business while growing their networks with valuable connections,” he said.

More than 1,800 new companies have set up shop at RAKEZ since the beginning of the year.

“We are thrilled to welcome 1,839 new companies to our ecosystem in the first quarter, representing 122 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2022, indicating a strong start to the year for the economic zone,” Jallad added.

