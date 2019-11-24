UAE: 10 Jobs That Pay Salary up to Dh30,000

Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh30,000.
With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available.
Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.
First store coordinator
Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Secondary School
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
Senior Purchasing Executive
Job Category: Strategic Planning
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
HR Specialist
Job Category: Human Resources
Employer: Smart Dubai Government
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Principal Executive Contracts
Job Category: Financial
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
Information Security Executive
Job Category: Middle Management
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
Head of Engineering services section
Job Category: Civil Engineering
Employer: Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Editor
Job Category: Media
Employer: Dubai Women Establishment
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: All Nationalities (Priority for UAE National)
Monthly Salary: Unspecified
Transmission Supervisor
Qualifications: Bachelor of Information Technology or any related major
Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Dubai Media Incorporated
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
Executive Recruitment and Selection
Job Category: Human Resources
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
Information Security Executive
Job Category: Middle Management
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
