UAE: 10 Jobs That Pay Salary up to Dh30,000

Published November 24th, 2019 - 06:40 GMT
Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh30,000. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Take a look at jobs across various departments in UAE.
Job forecast shows opening of new job opportunities in the UAE as well as a strong job market.

Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh30,000.

With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available.

Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.

First store coordinator

Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Secondary School
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Senior Purchasing Executive

Job Category: Strategic Planning
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

HR Specialist

Job Category: Human Resources
Employer: Smart Dubai Government
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Principal Executive Contracts

Job Category: Financial
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time

Information Security Executive

Job Category: Middle Management
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Head of Engineering services section

Job Category: Civil Engineering
Employer: Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Editor

Job Category: Media
Employer: Dubai Women Establishment
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: All Nationalities (Priority for UAE National)
Monthly Salary: Unspecified

Transmission Supervisor

Qualifications: Bachelor of Information Technology or any related major
Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Dubai Media Incorporated
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Executive Recruitment and Selection

Job Category: Human Resources 
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Information Security Executive

Job Category: Middle Management
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

