UAE: 10 Jobs That Pay Salary up to Dh30,000

Job forecast shows opening of new job opportunities in the UAE as well as a strong job market.

Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh30,000.

With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available.

Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.

First store coordinator

Job Category: Other Jobs

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Secondary School

Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000



Senior Purchasing Executive

Job Category: Strategic Planning

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000



HR Specialist

Job Category: Human Resources

Employer: Smart Dubai Government

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Principal Executive Contracts

Job Category: Financial

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Schedule-Time: Full time



Information Security Executive

Job Category: Middle Management

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000



Head of Engineering services section

Job Category: Civil Engineering

Employer: Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Editor

Job Category: Media

Employer: Dubai Women Establishment

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: All Nationalities (Priority for UAE National)

Monthly Salary: Unspecified

Transmission Supervisor

Qualifications: Bachelor of Information Technology or any related major

Job Category: Other Jobs

Employer: Dubai Media Incorporated

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Executive Recruitment and Selection

Job Category: Human Resources

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

