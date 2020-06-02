  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE: ADX-Listed Companies Gain Nearly $900 Thousand In Sunday's Trades

UAE: ADX-Listed Companies Gain Nearly $900 Thousand In Sunday's Trades

Published June 2nd, 2020 - 07:00 GMT
UAE: ADX-Listed Companies Gain Nearly $900 Thousand In Sunday's Trades
A total of 1,696 transactions were conducted on Sunday worth Dh74 million over about 33 million shares. (Shutterstock)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange - listed firms gained Dh3.3 billion in the first session of the week, capitalising on selective buys of blue chips which drove ADX's general index to 4141 points, up 0.54 per cent from the last trading session.

Etisalat was the best performer after rebounding in the session's latter half to Dh15.72. FAB continued its upward streak and closed at Dh11.14.

Adnoc Distribution posted significant improvement and closed 3.7 per cent higher than the last session at Dh2.90. Aldar Properties likewise closed high at Dh1.74, while ADQ ended the session at Dh28.

A total of 1,696 transactions were conducted Sunday worth Dh74 million over about 33 million shares.

US Oil Stocks Jump Much Higher than Expected
Pharmaceutical COVID-19 News: Ending COVID-19 or Boosting Stocks?

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...