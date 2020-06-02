UAE: ADX-Listed Companies Gain Nearly $900 Thousand In Sunday's Trades

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange - listed firms gained Dh3.3 billion in the first session of the week, capitalising on selective buys of blue chips which drove ADX's general index to 4141 points, up 0.54 per cent from the last trading session.

Etisalat was the best performer after rebounding in the session's latter half to Dh15.72. FAB continued its upward streak and closed at Dh11.14.

Adnoc Distribution posted significant improvement and closed 3.7 per cent higher than the last session at Dh2.90. Aldar Properties likewise closed high at Dh1.74, while ADQ ended the session at Dh28.

A total of 1,696 transactions were conducted Sunday worth Dh74 million over about 33 million shares.