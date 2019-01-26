UAE Aid to Syria Reaches Dh3.59 Billion Within 7 Years

According to ministry figures, 94.5 percent of the total assistance went into humanitarian work. (Shutterstock)

UAE foreign assistance to Syria reached Dh3.59 billion ($5.01 billion) from 2012 to the beginning of 2019, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and UAE AID.

In 2019, Dh30.0 million ($8.2 million) was provided in aid, while in 2018, it stood at Dh346.3 million. The UAE provided aid as follows: Dh236.0 million ($64.3 million) in 2017, Dh477.6 million ($130.0 million) in 2016; Dh643.7 million ($175.3 million) in 2015; Dh1.47 billion ($401.8 million) in 2014; Dh230.3 million ($87.2 million) in 2013, and Dh56.7 million ($15.4 million) in 2012, respectively.

According to ministry figures, 94.5 percent of the total assistance went into humanitarian work and the remaining 5.4 percent was utilised in the development aid sector.

The major chunk of the assistance - more than Dh1.23 billion ($335.1 million) - was spent on food aid. Similarly, Dh711.3 million ($193.7 million) was given in the form of shelter and non-food items.

Dh635.5 million ($173.0 million) was allocated to the health sector, while figures for the logistics, coordination and support services totalled Dh567.4 million ($154.5 million).

Dh190.1 million was allocated to the education sector, while water and sanitation assistance stood at Dh233.2 million ($63.5 million). The country's contributions to the social services sector reached Dh15.3 million ($4.2 million). As for miscellaneous projects, the aid provided to the Syrians stood at Dh3.0 million ($0.83 million).

The UAE has provided Dh183.7 million ($50 million) for the implementation of stabilisation programmes in Daesh liberated areas of the Governorate of Raqqa in collaboration with international partners.

In the same context, the UAE has provided Dh86 million ($23.4 million) for carrying out programmes in the health, agriculture, food security, power generation, water and sanitation sectors.

The aid was distributed in cooperation with international partners including the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNCEF), World Health Organisation (WHO), World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and the International Rescue Committee.