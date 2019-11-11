UAE Airline Is Looking for Cabin Crew, And Here Are The Conditions

Sharjah-based airline Air Arabia is looking for female cabin crew.
In a post on their Facebook page, the airline said its organising an open day at its headquarters on Saturday, November 23.
The airline the following criteria for candidates:
Age: between 20 to 26 years
Minimum Height: 160 cm
Weight: to be in proportion to age and height
Language: Must be fluent in written and spoken English
Minimum education: Higher Secondary level. Nursing qualification will be preferred
Prior experience in customer service, hospitality and cabin services will be preferred
Clear skin with no marks or tattoos that would be visible whilst wearing the cabin crew uniform
Medically/physically fit to perform cabin crew duties
Ability to swim with aid of a flotation device
