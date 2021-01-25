UAE Announces Formation of Emirates Tourism Council

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the formation of the "Emirates Tourism Council", said a report.

It would be chaired by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, to strengthen the tourism portfolio, drafting a tourism strategy in line with the nation’s aspirations and the UAE Centennial, and integrating all relevant local authorities and departments, news agency WAM reported.

The council will be responsible for suggesting and revising policies and legislation that will support the tourism sector and national tourism development plans, as well as supporting the growth of tourism industries, attracting tourism investments, suggesting economic incentives to encourage the growth of the sector, establishing a comprehensive national tourism information database, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) involved in the tourism sector.

"Today, we approved the establishment of the Emirates Tourism Council, to coordinate, market and support national tourism plans. The campaign, titled, "World’s Coolest Winter," highlighted the importance of working as one national tourism team and we aim to enable our youth to benefit from tourism opportunities around the country," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The council’s members include the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing-Dubai, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the Ajman Tourism Development Department, the Umm Al Qaiwain Department of Tourism and Archaeology, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority.

Foreign university students allowed to invite family members to UAE

The Cabinet also approved a resolution to allow foreign university students to invite their family members to come to the UAE, as long as they can afford suitable housing. The resolution aims to achieve moral stability, which will support the country’s education sector and reinforce its position as a leading global destination for work and study, the report said.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "We approved changes in the residency and nationality procedures in the country by enabling foreign students to bring their families whenever they have the financial means.The UAE has become a regional educational destination with more than 77 universities and tens of thousands of students annually."