UAE App Raises $1 Million Seed Funding

QiDZ, an app for kids-related fun, education and entertainment in the UAE, announced that the company has raised $1 million in seed funding.

The round was led by several regional and international institutional investors, which included the Oman Technology Fund, 500 Startups, Vision Ventures, Seedstars, Mindshift Capital, Delta Partners Ventures and support from the OQAL Angel Investor Network, UAE Business Angels and Misk Innovation. The company will use the funds to further enhance its product offering, grow its team and expand its footprint into other GCC markets.

Khalid Al-Hadlaq, an investor and an advisory board member, said: “QiDZ has established real value for kids entertainment in the UAE. I am excited to see the growth and what the team has achieved, and to be part of the journey.”

The time has never been better to expand into other markets and, in particular, into Saudi Arabia.”

Launched in the UAE in November 2017, QiDZ was founded by five women, Simona Agolini, Ines Mena, Claudia Ribas, Nourhan Hassan and Therese Hundt. QiDZ is the first mobile app in the region to bring a unique platform that consolidates all the family-related entertainment and kids’ activities of all ages in one place. The app enables users to discover more than 3,000 hand-picked fun and educational activities, deals and restaurants and book online instantly.