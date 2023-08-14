  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE apprehends 387 suspects for money laundering

UAE apprehends 387 suspects for money laundering

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 14th, 2023 - 05:44 GMT
Money laundering
Money laundering. shutterstock
Highlights
The UAE's robust economy attracted substantial investments, fostering financial institutions and solidifying its global economic standing.

ALBAWABA- The UAE has arrested 387 individuals wanted internationally for money laundering, in collaboration with other countries. This effort resulted in the seizing of assets of over $1 billion

Also ReadUAE, Jordan and Israel to discuss water and energy projectsUAE, Jordan and Israel to discuss water and energy projects

The UAE's Ministry of Interior disclosed involvement in 521 money laundering cases over two years. A comprehensive approach with a unified system to monitor criminal activities contributed to these achievements, with the system providing evidence of money laundering and investigating underlying offenses in 55% of cases.

The UAE's robust economy attracted substantial investments, fostering financial institutions and solidifying its global economic standing. Its inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force's gray list, alongside countries like Yemen, Syria, and South Sudan, emphasizes international scrutiny of financial transactions. 

These countries actively work with FATF to address shortcomings in countering money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

Tags:UAEMoney Launderingarrestsconfiscate

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now